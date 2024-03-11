Bitcoin Price Predictions: Where Will BTC Go After Record Highs Above $72,000?

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) price predictions are worth checking out on Monday as the crypto set a new record high this morning when it jumped above $72,000 per token.
If you’ve missed out on the news somehow, Bitcoin continues to lead cryptos with a recent surge in price. That saw it overtake its previous high earlier this month, setting a new all-time high record.
While some predicted that BTC would lose steam after this, that hasn’t happened yet. Now other experts are predicting that this latest crypto boom could continue to see the price of Bitcoin soar even higher.
Let’s check out all of the hottest Bitcoin price predictions worth knowing about below!
Bitcoin Price Predictions
- FXEmpire is bearish as it believes BTC is more likely to retreat to $60,000 this week but may be able to reach $80,000 if the rally continues.
- Barron’s is bullish on Bitcoin as it estimates that the token could climb as high as $100,000 with all of the latest activity its seeing.
- ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood is another Bitcoin bull as she estimates that the token will reach a $1 million valuation before 2030 rolls around.
BTC is up 4.3% over the prior 24-hour period with trading volume up 77.1% during that same time.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.