IBIT ETF: Is the iShares Bitcoin Trust Now the Top Way to Play Record Bitcoin Prices?

Ishares Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) stock is heating up on Monday as investors weigh out options for the best way to indirectly hold Bitcoin (BTC-USD) as the token continues to rally.
The iShares Bitcoin ETF is run by BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). It currently holds 195,985 tokens after adding another 5,000 to its fund last week. Investors will note that BTC is currently trading for about $71,508 at the time of this writing.
This recent purchase has investors comparing the IBIT ETF to MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR). This is another company that holds Bitcoin as a way for traders to indirectly invest in the crypto. Its latest filing on Feb. 26 showed it holding 193,000 BTC.
What’s Next for the IBIT ETF?
While the IBIT ETF may have passed MicroStrategy, it isn’t the largest way to invest in BTC just yet. That title belongs to the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) with its roughly 400,000 tokens held.
It’ll be interesting to see if BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF can reach that height in the months to come. The fund has been adding BTC tokens regularly since launching in January, CoinDesk notes.
IBIT stock is up 3.7% as of Monday morning with more than 17 million shares traded. Its daily average trading volume is about 28.6 million shares.
