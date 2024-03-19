SPECIAL REPORT 7 Off-the-Radar Stocks Set to Trounce the Magnificent 7 This Year

Can Nvidia Take Synopsys (SNPS) Stock to the Next Level?

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang gave a shout out to Synopsys yesterday during GTC 2024

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Mar 19, 2024, 11:02 am EDT

Advertisement

  • Synopsys (SNPS) stock is trending and climbing slightly after Nvidia (NVDA) mentioned the firm during its conference yesterday. 
  • The two firms are trying to make the development of chips and autos faster with AI.
  • SNPS and NVDA are also collaborating on “digital twins.”
SNPs stock - Can Nvidia Take Synopsys (SNPS) Stock to the Next Level?

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is trending on social media and business news outlets, while SNPS stock is rising slightly in early trading. SNPS is getting attention after Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) mentioned the automation firm during Nvidia’s GPU Technology Conference (GTC) yesterday.

Synopsys “provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits.”

Synopsys Made News at Nvidia’s GTC Conference

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang mentioned Synopsys after noting that Nvidia’s chips, in conjunction with artificial intelligence (AI), “are accelerating chip and electronics design processes,” Barron’s reported.

Moreover, Synopsys reported that, in tandem with Nvidia, it is attempting to utilize AI to make the development of chips and autos faster.

“Our collaboration with Synopsys on generative AI and digital twins is central to the future design, automation and manufacturing of chips,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang “said in a statement.”

According to Nvidia: “A digital twin is a virtual representation of a real-world physical asset or system, which is continuously updated.”

Digital twins can enable computers to be taught skills virtually before using them in the real world, the firm has explained.

More About Synopsys and SNPS Stock

Last month, Synopsys bought Anysys, another software maker, for $35 billion of cash and SNPS stock. Ansys’ software is used “for product design, testing and operations.”

Last quarter, Synopsys’ top line jumped 21% versus the same period a year earlier, while its operating income increased to $359.6 million from $256 million in Q4 of 2022. CEO  Sassine Ghazi noted that the firm was getting a lift from its customers’ investments in AI.

SNPS stock currently has a forward price-earnings ratio of 41.67 times, while its price-sales ratio stands at 14.2 times.

What Investors Should Watch Going Forward

Investors should try to gauge the extent to which the partnership between SNPS and NVDA is expanding. Further, they should attempt to ascertain how much Synopsys’ top and bottom lines are being boosted by the partnership.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been SMCI, INTC, and MGM. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

Artificial Intelligence, Technology

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2024/03/can-nvidia-take-synopsys-snps-stock-to-the-next-level-2/.

©2024 InvestorPlace Media, LLC