Cocoa Price Predictions: Where Will Sky-High Cocoa Prices Go Next?

Cocoa price predictions are a hot topic on Tuesday as demand for chocolate ahead of Easter has the commodity’s value soaring higher.
The big news worth noting is that the price of cocoa has surpassed $10,000 per metric ton. This marks the first time that the price of cocoa has ever soared this high. This comes as major producers are having problems with weather and disease.
It’s also worth noting that this has it among the most valuable commodities. The recent rally in price also has it climbing faster than Bitcoin (BTC-USD).
Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Diana Gomes said the following about cocoa prices in a note posted on Bloomberg.
“Chocolate may be even more expensive in Easter 2025, if cocoa-tree diseases and inclement weather prolong the deficit amid high sugar prices.”
Let’s check out where the price of cocoa could head next with some of the latest predictions below!
Cocoa Price Predictions
- Starting us off is Gov Capital with its one-year price prediction of $11,809.11 for the commodity.
- Trading Economics predicts that the price of cocoa will fall to $9,165.50 per metric ton one year from now.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.