DNUT Stock Soars 29% as McDonald’s Deal Supercharges Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) stock is rising higher on Tuesday after the doughnut company announced a collaboration with fast-food giant McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD).
This team-up will allow customers of McDonald’s to purchase Krispy Kreme doughnuts during their visits. The fast food chain will start carrying the Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles and Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled doughnuts made by Krispy Kreme.
This is actually an expansion of a previous test that saw 160 McDonald’s stores carry Krispy Kreme doughnuts. The two companies are planning to bring this offer to all McDonald’s stores in the U.S. by the end of 2026.
McDonald’s USA’s Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Tariq Hassan said this about the deal.
“This partnership is an exciting next step in that journey and a chance to unlock new business opportunities in the breakfast category and throughout the day. Our fans’ love for Krispy Kreme runs deep, and we can’t wait to make it even easier for them to satisfy their sweet tooth at McDonald’s restaurants across the country.”
How This Affects DNUT Stock
DNUT shareholders are celebrating today’s announcemcent. That makes sense as it will allow Krispy Kreme to reach customers in new locations. It also does so without the costs of opening new stores.
This has DNUT stock up 29% as of Tuesday morning with some 17 million shares traded. The company’s daily average trading voluem is about 828,000 shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.