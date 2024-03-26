SPECIAL REPORT 7 Off-the-Radar Stocks Set to Trounce the Magnificent 7 This Year

Why Is Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Stock Up 24% Today?

VKTX stock is up alongside clinical trial results

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Mar 26, 2024, 10:57 am EDT

Advertisement

  • Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) stock is up on weight-loss drug news.
  • The company saw positive results in a Phase 1 clinical trial.
  • This has it preparing for a Phase 2 trial of the treatment.
VKTX Stock - Why Is Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Stock Up 24% Today?

Source: Hernan E. Schmidt / Shutterstock.com

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) stock is up on Tuesday as the company posts positive results from a study of its weight-loss drug.

These results come from its Phase 1 study of VK2735. This is a dual agonist of the “glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors.”

The results of the trial were positive, with reductions in mean body weight from baseline over 28 days. The treatment also performed well when compared to placebo.

Viking Therapeutics CEO Brian Lian said this about the study results:

“We believe these data indicate that longer treatment duration, at potentially higher doses, may result in additional weight loss. We are particularly pleased with the initial safety and tolerability data, which suggest a differentiated profile with minimal gastrointestinal-related side effects.”

What’s Next for VKTX Stock?

Considering the positive results from this clinical trial, Viking Therapeutics is planning for a Phase 2 trial of VK2735. This will have it test longer treatment periods and higher doses of the drug.

All of this news has traders excited with heavy trading of VKTX stock today. That has more than 11.8 million shares on the move. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is below that at 6.1 million shares.

VKTX stock is up 23.9% as of Tuesday morning.

Investors looking for more of the most recent stock market stories are in luck!

We have all of the hottest stock market news worth reading about on Tuesday! Among that is what has shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Dell (NYSE:DELL) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) moving today. All of that is ready to go at the links below!

More Stock Market News for Tuesday

On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Healthcare, Biotech

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2024/03/why-is-viking-therapeutics-vktx-stock-up-24-today/.

©2024 InvestorPlace Media, LLC