MSTR Stock Alert: MicroStrategy Releases New AI Bot

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock is on the move Tuesday after the data analytics software company and Bitcoin (BTC-USD) investor announced the release of a new artificial intelligence (AI) bot.
MicroStrategy Auto is the newest AI bot released from MicroStrategy as part of its MicroStrategy AI platform. The company notes it can be used as a standalone app through MicroStrategy ONE or integrated into third-party apps.
The AI bot makes use of generative language, which allows users to communicate with it through normal conversations. Users can also completely dedicated the level detail and information that is available through MicroStrategy Auto.
Nena Pidskalny, Director of Supply Chain Strategy and Planning for Federated Co-operatives Limited, said this about the new AI bot.
“We think using MicroStrategy AI will unlock huge value by providing a variety of users with deeper insights that previously required more clicks and more granularity to understand; it’s powerful for user self-service.”
MSTR Stock Movement on Tuesday
Shares of MSTR stock started out up on Tuesday morning. However, the shares gave up those gains and dipped below its prior close shortly after the opening bell. It’s currently recovering from that fall but is still down slightly as of this writing.
MSTR trading activity today has some 1.2 million shares changing hands. That’s still below its daily average of about 2.2 million shares. It’s worth mentioning that MSTR’s BTC holdings closely tie its movement to the token’s.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.