Dear AMZN Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 20

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock fans will want to mark down March 20 on their calendar as the e-commerce company prepares for a massive sale.
Amazon will kick off its Big Spring Sale event on March 20 and it will last through March 25. One thing that’s worth noting is that this sale is for everyone. Not just members of the company’s Prime subscription service.
This will mark the first time that Amazon has held this Big Spring Sale. During it, customers will find discounts on seasonal items. A few examples include spring decor, furniture and devices that may fit into the spring feeling.
Customers who want to get an early look at the products on sale can follow this link. The e-commerce company offered Today an early preview of the Big Spring Sale and also discounted some items shown on the media platform.
What This Means for AMZN Stock
This Big Spring Sale is a sign that Amazon is trying to pull in customers despite the weight of inflation. Offering discounts is a good way to do this and could also give it an edge over other rival e-commerce platforms.
Amazon will likely reveal the performance of the Big Spring Sale and that will give investors insight on if it will return in the years to come.
AMZN stock is down 1.9% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.