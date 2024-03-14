Grayscale Bitcoin ETF News: 5 Things to Know About the New ‘Mini’ BTC Fund

Grayscale Investments is considering a new Bitcoin (BTC-USD) exchange-traded fund (ETF) as the company prepares to launch a “mini” BTC spot fund.
Let’s get into everything traders need to know about the new Grayscale Bitcoin ETF below!
- A recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reveals that Grayscale Investments wants to create this mini BTC spot fund by spinning off its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) ETF.
- This would see the smaller BTC spot ETF created with Bitcoin held by the larger GBTC.
- Doing this would grant current shareholders in GBTC shares of the new ETF, called the Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust.
- Grayscale Investments is interested in this new Bitcoin ETF as a way to better compete with smaller BTC spot price rivals.
- It would do so by significantly lowering the price of transaction fees tied to its ETF.
Grayscale Bitcoin Mini ETF Gets a Ticker
Adding to all of this is the ticker for this new mini BTC spot fund. Grayscale Investments has managed to secure the BTC ticker, which is a major win. This is the same ticker that Bitcoin trades under on crypto exchanges.
Today’s news has GBTC down 2% with more than 6.1 million shares traded. The ETF’s daily average trading volume is about 16.4 million units.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.