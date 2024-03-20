INTC Stock Alert: Intel Just Got a Major $8.5 Billion Boost

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock is in the news Wednesday after the company secured $8.5 billion in funding from the U.S. government.
The Department of Commerce has a preliminary agreement with Intel to provide it with these funds for the development of new facilities. That includes locations in Arizona, Ohio, New Mexico and Oregon.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the following about this agreement to NPR:
“We rely on a very small number of factories in Asia for all of our most sophisticated chips. That’s untenable and unacceptable. It’s an economic security problem. It’s a national security problem. And we’re going to change that.”
INTC Stock: Additional Funding Available to Intel
In addition to the $8.5 billion in funding, Intel can also get $11 billion in loans from the government. This is part of the CHIPS and Science Act.
With all of this new funding, Intel is focusing on creating semiconductors in the U.S. Doing so will create almost 30,000 jobs while supporting tens of thousands of indirect jobs.
Finally, Intel notes that it intends to claim the U.S. Treasury Department’s Investment Tax Credit (ITC) as part of this agreement. That covers 25% of qualified investments surpassing $100 billion over five years.
INTC stock is up 2.7% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.