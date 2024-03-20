SPECIAL REPORT 7 Off-the-Radar Stocks Set to Trounce the Magnificent 7 This Year

INTC Stock Alert: Intel Just Got a Major $8.5 Billion Boost

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Mar 20, 2024, 9:06 am EDT

  • Intel (INTC) stock is up on Wednesday after securing $8.5 billion in funding.
  • This comes from the Department of Commerce and will be used to build new facilities in the U.S.
  • The company also has access to $11 billion in loans through the CHIPS and Science Act.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock is in the news Wednesday after the company secured $8.5 billion in funding from the U.S. government.

The Department of Commerce has a preliminary agreement with Intel to provide it with these funds for the development of new facilities. That includes locations in Arizona, Ohio, New Mexico and Oregon.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the following about this agreement to NPR:

“We rely on a very small number of factories in Asia for all of our most sophisticated chips. That’s untenable and unacceptable. It’s an economic security problem. It’s a national security problem. And we’re going to change that.”

INTC Stock: Additional Funding Available to Intel

In addition to the $8.5 billion in funding, Intel can also get $11 billion in loans from the government. This is part of the CHIPS and Science Act.

With all of this new funding, Intel is focusing on creating semiconductors in the U.S. Doing so will create almost 30,000 jobs while supporting tens of thousands of indirect jobs.

Finally, Intel notes that it intends to claim the U.S. Treasury Department’s Investment Tax Credit (ITC) as part of this agreement. That covers 25% of qualified investments surpassing $100 billion over five years.

INTC stock is up 2.7% as of Wednesday morning.

