Jefferies Just Slashed Its Price Target on SoFi (SOFI) Stock

SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock is in the news Tuesday after the financial services company’s shares were hit with a price target cut by Jefferies analysts.
This has the firm’s analysts reducing their price target for SOFI stock from $15 per share to $12 per share. That still represents a potential upside of 65.3% for the shares. It’s also above the analysts’ consensus price prediction of $8.97 per share.
Investors will note that Jefferies maintains its “buy” rating for SOFI stock. That continues to be more bullish than the analysts’ consensus rating of hold based on 18 opinions.
More SOFI Stock News Today
Other news affecting SOFI stock today includes the departure of one of its executives. The company revealed in a filing that its Executive Vice President and Group Business Unit Leader, as well as the President of SoFi Bank, Chad Borton has resigned.
Other SoFi executives are taking over Borton’s duties while a replacement is found. The company notes that he left to pursue other opportunities and not due to any disagreement with the business.
SOFI stock is down 1% as of Tuesday morning with more than 22 million shares traded. That’s still below its daily average trading volume of about 56 million shares. The company’s shares are also down 23.6% year-to-date.
Investors who want even more of the most recent stock market stories will want to keep reading!
We have all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about on Tuesday! A few examples include what’s happening with shares of Fisker (OTCMKTS:FSRN), cocoa prices and more. All of that is ready to go at the links below!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- FSR Stock Alert: The New York Stock Exchange Is Delisting Fisker
- Cocoa Price Predictions: Where Will Sky-High Cocoa Prices Go Next?
- CGTX Stock Earnings: Cognition Therapeutics Beats EPS for Q4 2023
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.