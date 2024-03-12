KSS Stock Alert: Kohl’s Is Bringing Babies R Us to Its Stores

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) stock is in the news Tuesday after the retail company announced that Babies R Us is coming to its stores.
This has Kohl’s partnering with Babies R Us owner WHP Global to add the stores inside of its locations. With this customers will have access to a larger variety of baby products both in-store and online.
Kohl’s note that the Babies R Us stores will start opening in August 2024 and will reach roughly 200 locations this fall. The stores within Kohl’s will range from 750 to 2,500 square feet in size.
In addition to this, Kohl’s will gain access to the Babies R Us online registry. That will allow the retailer’s customers to use this registry for choosing and buying baby gifts.
Kohl’s CEO Tom Kingsbury said the following about the news.
“We see significant opportunity in the baby gear category, and partnering with Babies“R”Us is another example of how we are finding new ways to optimize our assortment and further establish Kohl’s as the go-to brand for families.”
KSS Stock Market Movement Today
Despite the Babies R Us news, KSS stock is still falling on Tuesday. That’s due to its latest earnings failing to impress investors or Wall Street. The company’s Q4 earnings saw it post a year-over-year decline in same-store sales.
KSS stock is down 1.7% as of Tuesday morning with more than 4.5 million shares changing hands. That’s closing in on the company’s daily average trading volume of about 5 million shares.
