Render Price Predictions: Can Nvidia Make RNDR the Top Crypto?

Render price predictions are mostly bullish

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Mar 7, 2024, 10:21 am EST

  • Render (RNDR) price predictions are worth checking out on Thursday.
  • That’s due to an upcoming AI conference from Nvidia (NVDA).
  • This has AI-connected cryptos rallying recently.
Source: Maurice NORBERT / Shutterstock.com

Render (RNDR-USD) price predictions are worth checking on Thursday as investors are taking interest in artificial intelligence (AI)-connected cryptos ahead of an Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) conference.

Nvidia is set to hold an AI conference that will last from March 17 through March 21. Crypto traders believe that the company intends to talk about crypto during this event. If that happens, it could be a positive catalyst for tokens tied to AI.

While Nvidia and cryptos have a long history together, it’s getting more serious with the company’s push into AI. Crypto miners have already been using NVDA GPUs to mine tokens and that has some wondering what the future holds for those interested in AI as well.

Keeping that information in mind, let’s dig into the latest price predictions for Render below!

Render Price Predictions

  • Starting us off is DigitalCoinPrice and its average 2024 price estimate of $20.33 per token.
  • Next on our list is CoinPedia with a potential high of $19.81 for Render by the end of the year.
  • Changelly Blog is predicting an average price of $9.35 for RNDR in 2024.

To put these price predictions in perspective, Render is trading for $9.47 as of Thursday morning. Traders will note that this comes after a 21.3% rally over the prior 24-hour period.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

