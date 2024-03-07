SingularityNET Price Predictions: Is the AGIX Crypto About to Rocket on AI Hype?

SingularityNET (AGIX-USD) price predictions are heating up as crypto traders prepare for an upcoming artificial intelligence (AI) conference hosted by Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).
That conference will take place from March 17 through March 21. Crypto traders are excited about the event as rumors spread that Nvdia intends to acknowledge crypto during it.
Considering the conference covers AI, it only makes sense that AI-connected cryptos are rallying on the rumors. SingularityNET is among these as traders hold out hope that the conference will be a positive catalyst for the token.
With that knowledge in hand, let’s dive into the latest SingularityNET price predictions that crypto traders need to know about today below!
SingularityNET Price Predictions
- A price prediction from Binance claims AGIX could sit at $ 1.15411 when 2024 ends.
- Changelly Blog is predicting that SingularityNET will close out 2024 at an average price of $0.494 per token.
- Closing us out is DigitalCoinPrice and its average 2024 price estimate of $2.37 for the crypto.
To get a better idea of these price predictions, SingularityNET was trading for $1.14 as of Thursday morning. That comes after the crypto rallied 18% over the prior 24-hour period. This also comes with trading volume increasing by 80.7% at the same time.
