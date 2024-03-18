SMCI Stock Alert: Super Micro Computer Joins the S&P 500 Today

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock is a hot topic among traders on Monday as the company joins the S&P 500 today.
This comes as shares of SMCI stock have seen incredible gains over the last year due to its artificial intelligence (AI) boom. That has Super Micro Computer stock up more than 1,000% over the prior 12 months.
With that increasing value comes more recognition, which has earned the company its spot on the S&P 500. A key point of interest for investors is the company’s computer servers and infrastructure.
With the increasing demand for AI comes more need for servers. That’s something that Super Micro Computer can offer to customers, both those in the government and in the public sector.
SMCI Stock Tied to NVDA Shares
Adding to this is the connection between Super Micro Computer and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). Super Micro Computer uses Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs) in its servers. These are what power AI.
In addition to Super Micro Computer joining the S&P 500, it could also be up alongside NVDA stock today. The GPU maker is set to start its annual GPU Technology Conference (GTC) later today. This could bring additional boons to SMCI stock.
SMCI stock is up 3.4% as of Monday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.