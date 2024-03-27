SoFi Just Issued 72 Million Shares of SOFI Stock

Financial technology (fintech) stalwart SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) saw its shares move higher following a series of complex maneuvers disclosed on Tuesday per regulatory filings. The multifaceted transactions should ultimately optimize the financial institution’s capital structure. They also come amid competitive pressure against SOFI stock.
According to a Form 8-K document dated March 26, SoFi entered into exchange agreements with holders of its existing 0% convertible senior notes due 2026. Specifically, the transaction involved exchanging $600 million worth of the notes, resulting in the issuance of 72.62 million shares of SOFI stock.
In a second transaction, the fintech firm issued new 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2029 to investors. Along with this move, SoFi entered into privately negotiated capped call transactions. Capped calls represent a type of call option that essentially offers limited upside return potential in exchange for limited downside risk.
Technically speaking, capped calls involve the purchase of a call option at a specified strike price and the selling (writing) of a call at a higher strike price. The upside would be capped at the higher strike while holders receive downside protection to the extent of the premium received for the sold call.
For SoFi, the move mitigates some of the potential dilutionary effect of the 1.25% notes being converted.
A Complex but Arguably Necessary Move
In the disclosure, SoFi laid out the potential impact of the aforementioned conversion of the senior notes due 2026 had the transaction occurred in the fourth quarter of 2023. It noted that the company’s total risk-based capital ratio would have increased by more than 200 basis points from 15.3% to over 17.3% on a pro forma basis.
Further, management pointed to several potential impacts on the company’s financial performance for Q1 2024:
- The transaction is expected to be accretive to SoFi’s GAAP net income.
- However, the impact regarding GAAP earnings per share may be negligible.
- Finally, the transactions are also expected to be accretive to total tangible book value and tangible book value per share by 8% to 10%.
Interestingly, the move comes amid rising competitive pressure against SOFI stock. Recently, trading app Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) announced that it entered the credit card market. Per Barron’s, Robinhood is ready to take the heat to its rivals, offering enticing features. These include 3% cash back on all purchases.
With more enterprises not only entering the fintech space but also providing compelling offers, SoFi will likely need any advantage it can get.
SOFI Stock: Why It Matters
At the moment, analysts rate SOFI stock as a consensus hold. This assessment breaks down as four buys, eight holds and four sells. Further, the average price target comes in at $9.09, implying about 25% upside potential from the time-of-writing price.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.