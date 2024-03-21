TD Cowen Just Raised Its Price Target on Broadcom (AVGO) Stock

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock is in the news Thursday after TD Cowen increased its price target for the semiconductor company’s shares.
That increase has TD Cowen’s analysts increasing the firm’s price target for AVGO stock from $1,400 per share to $1,500 per share. That represents a potential 17.6% increase over its prior closing price. It’s also above the analysts’ consensus price prediction of $1,230.18 per share.
To go along with that price target increase, the TD Cown analysts also upgraded AVGO stock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. To put that in perspective, the analysts’ consensus rating for AVGO shares is moderate buy based on 21 opinions.
Why The Bull Stance on AVGO Stock?
Here’s what the TD Cowen analysts had to say about Broadcom in a note to clients obtained by Seeking Alpha.
“Despite this recent run TD Cowen is confident in sustainability and diversity of growth and potential upside to consensus’s forward estimates driven by AI compute/networking and software growth/margins.”
AVGO stock is up 8% as of Thursday morning with more than 2.7 million shares changing hands. That’s closing in on the company’s daily average trading volume of about 2.9 million shares. The stock is also up 27.4% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.