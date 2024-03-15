3 AI Cryptos That Will Go Gangbusters by 2025

The crypto market can react quickly to events and announcements. NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) conference is scheduled for March 18, and this news was enough to make many AI cryptos go up. They grew by more than 25% weekly and may continue the same trend. However, to make a strategic investment, it makes sense to pay attention to AI coins that benefit users most.
GraphLinq Chain (GLQ-USD)
The blockchain industry is a business for developers. They have been honing their knowledge and practicing for years to provide the highest level of service. However, they can even be affected by the artificial intelligence revolution and the development of Graphlinq (GLQ-USD). This project simplifies the creation of blockchain-dependent applications to the point where almost anyone can do it.
Two main parts of the platform’s ecosystem are GraphLinq Chain and GraphLinq Protocol, with the latter automating the process management. With its help, users without programming skills can deploy and manage various types of automation. At the same time, GraphLinq IDE (Integrated Development Environment) visualizes processes. Even complex systems become clear thanks to this tool.
GraphLinq Chain is one of these top AI cryptos because of GraphLinq Intent AI. Users can enter their queries in text format and save time when constructing diagrams and sequences. Since GraphLinq’s launch in 2021, the integration of intent-based AI may be the most significant event in the project’s history.
GLQ is the fuel of the GraphLinq mechanism. It participates in the automation workflows and payment of execution costs in the GraphLinq ecosystem. The deflationary nature of the token has stimulated users and investors before, but the coin began to show its true potential only in 2024. The end of 2023 tested the vigilance of the crypto community. At that time, GLQ rose steadily from $0.004 to $0.013. And in January-March of this year, the token reached $0.15.
The following year may bring more dizzying growth to the platform. As user interaction becomes easier and blockchain technologies gain popularity, the demand for Graphlinq Chain coins will increase. The prospects of decentralized automation without code can survive and thrive in times of market sentiment changes and even the transition to a bearish season.
Fetch.ai (FET-USD)
Fetch.ai (FET-USD) closes the first quarter of 2024 with a high-profile announcement. On March 5, Fetch.ai Foundation unveiled “Fetch Compute,” a $100 billion investment in the development of the artificial intelligence economy. This strategic initiative can provide developers and users with computing power to create advanced AI models and solutions. The company will buy Nvidia H200, H100 and A100 GPUs. The project’s ecosystem will be able to cover the shortage of GPUs, setting a new standard for AI development.
The company is not entering the AI race alone, as it has already gained the support of Bosch and Deutsche Telekom. Together, they promote the most advanced AI and Web3 technologies in the Fetch.ai network. The cooperation aims to explore the possibilities of artificial intelligence for enterprises and improve existing networks. Thanks to this initiative, finance, supply chain and mobility technologies may change in the coming years or months. The project’s token reacted to this by showing a rapid rise to $3.08 in a matter of days.
Over the past month, FET managed to grow faster than the market. From the level of $0.66 in mid-February, this representative of AI cryptos has grown more than four times and crossed the $2 mark for the first time. With a market capitalization of $2.2 billion, Fetch.ai is among the 100 largest cryptocurrencies. The company’s strong market position combined with its innovation gives analysts confidence. They assume this coin can rise to $5 even before Bitcoin (BTC-USD) halving.
Ocean Protocol (OCEAN-USD)
The decentralized data exchange network Ocean Protocol (OCEAN-USD) is a data monetization platform that focuses on serving startups and researchers. Users can publish, exchange and sell their data. The market for information assets is formed through constant transactions on the platform.
Demand for the services of the OCEAN project and the token is growing based on two main advantages. First of all, users feel protected when using the Ocean Protocol. The blockchain solution stands in contrast to traditional open-source data exchange. The user remains confidential, and the exchange is transparent. The Compute-to-Data framework ensures that raw data does not leave its location and allows algorithms to work with encrypted data in a secure environment. Second, Ocean Protocol opens up monetization opportunities in the new data economy. Data NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and Datatokens unleash the hands of data traders who can buy, sell, or exchange them like regular cryptocurrencies.
The demand for creative solutions reinforced the bullish sentiment of the crypto market. This resulted in doubling the OCEAN token’s value in less than a month. On March 10, the token reached a local high but still hasn’t broken the 2021 record. Back then, its price was above $1.7.
It is noticeable that the coin grows not only in good times for the crypto market, which is a nice difference from several AI cryptos. Even at the beginning of 2023, it managed to triple its value due to the active development of the ecosystem. Regardless of the crypto investor sentiment in 2025, OCEAN can continue to grow thanks to the continuous wave of demand.
On the date of publication, Julia Magas did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.