Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

It’s time to dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers that traders need to know about on Monday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are cannabis legalization, drug approval, a delisting update and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Next e GO (NASDAQ:EGOX) stock is rocketing more than 127% alongside heavy pre-market trading this morning.
- MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) shares are soaring close to 54% with strong early morning trading today.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock is surging over 28% following the release of its latest earnings report.
- Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares are gaining 16% following cannabis legalization in Germany.
- Cazoo (NYSE:CZOO) stock is increasing more than 15% without any clear news this morning.
- Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) shares are rising over 15% alongside cannabis legalization in Germany.
- Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) stock is climbing more than 14% following approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
- Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) shares are heading more than 14% higher ahead of its upcoming earnings report tomorrow.
- Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) stock is jumping over 13% after pricing an underwritten offering.
- Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) shares are up nearly 12% alongside Board seat nominations.
Top 10 Losers
- MicroSectors FANG Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038 (NYSEARCA:FNGD) stock appears to be crashing almost 90% but it’s actually undergoing a reverse stock split today.
- Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares are plummeting more than 35% on Monday morning.
- Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) stock is diving close to 34% after announcing a proposed public offering.
- Joann (NASDAQ:JOAN) shares are decreasing over 16% as it prepares to be delisted.
- Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO) stock is dropping nearly 15% following a recent rally.
- Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) shares are tumbling more than 12% after a Friday rally.
- Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) stock is taking an over 12% beating after climbing on Friday.
- IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK) stock is falling more than 11% after a massive Friday rally.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares are sliding more than 11% after announcing plans to team up with Moonshot AI.
- Australian Oilseeds (NASDAQ:COOT) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down over 10% following its public debut on Friday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.