Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time to dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers on Tuesday as we check out all of the hottest news moving shares this morning!
Moving stocks this morning are pharmaceutical updates, earnings reports, collaboration agreements and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) stock is rocketing more than 81% alongside positive Phase 1/2a studies data.
- Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) shares are soaring over 35% after announcing a business combination agreement.
- OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) stock is surging more than 30% after announcing the acquisition of its preferred shares.
- C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) shares are rising over 25% as it prepares to release earnings.
- Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) stock is increasing more than 22% on a collaboration with McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD).
- Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) shares are gaining over 21% alongside an update on a drug submission.
- Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) stock is climbing more than 16% after updating its Equity Incentive Plan.
- Intelligent (NASDAQ:INTJ) shares are getting an over 14% boost without any clear news this morning.
- 60 Degrees (NASDAQ:SXTP) stock is jumping more than 14% on Tuesday morning.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) shares are up over 13% today.
10 Top Losers
- Tidal Trust II YieldMax MRNA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MRNY) stock is plummeting 60% this morning.
- NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) shares are crashing more than 54% after announcing a special shareholder meeting.
- AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) stock is diving close to 43% after proposing a share offering.
- The Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) shares are dropping over 19% on Tuesday.
- Next e GO (NASDAQ:EGOX) stock is taking a more than 18% beating after a recent rally.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) shares are tumbling over 18% alongside its latest earnings report.
- Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) stock is decreasing more than 16% with the release of its Q4 earnings report.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares are sliding over 12% after releasing its most recent earnings report.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) stock is falling more than 10% this morning.
- Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 10% alongside Q4 earnings.
