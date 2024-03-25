Why Is Next e GO (EGOX) Stock Up 86% Today?

Next e GO (NASDAQ:EGOX) stock is soaring higher on Monday alongside heavy trading of the electric vehicle (EV) company’s shares.
This has more than 61 million shares of EGOX stock changing hands during pre-market hours on Monday. That’s a massive surge in trading volume compared to Next e GO’s daily average of about 2.7 million shares.
The rise in price for EGOX stock today comes without any clear news from the company. That includes a lack of press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
What to Know About EGOX Stock
Next e GO only recently went public with its initial offering taking place in October 2023. Since then, the company has run into all sorts of trouble that puts its listing in question.
This includes the company receiving a delisting notice from the Nasdaq Exchange in December. That notice came as the company’s shares were trading below the minimum bid price. Its shares are still below that price and it has until June 10, 2024 to change that.
However, that’s unlikely to happen considering other news that’s come from the company. Earlier this month the company warned investors that it plans to start insolvency proceedings in the short term.
EGOX stock is up 86.3% as of Monday morning.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.