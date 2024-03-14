We Need a Credit Event. Here’s Why.

I am not a doomer.
I am not a perma-bear.
However, I am a realist.
I initially believed that the Federal Reserve overtightened interest rates, but the problem is that credit spreads disagree. Oddly enough, they are pretty much at cycle lows. Why does this matter?
Because tight credit spreads mean the bond market isn’t worried about an economic slowdown that would impact highly levered issuers, putting them at risk of default. This in turn means that tight credit spreads are inflationary.
Guess what? Today’s inflation data confirms this. The Fed may be repeating the mistakes of the 1970s after all, risking another round of inflation and stagflation and calling victory too early on cutting rates.
What in the world is it going to take to break inflation down to 2%? To reverse the trend? It will take a spike in the CBOE Volatility Index (CBOE) and pain. The market must do it for the Fed now.
It’s hard to imagine a scenario where inflation cools off based on Fed actions alone at this point. Chair Jerome Powell made a mistake. He got the market to think that six rate cuts were coming, sparking the massive November-December rally that has continued into 2024. That collapsed credit spreads further. In other words, the market eased because of Fed wording before the Fed even touched interest rates.
This is an incredibly important point. The market itself must be the source of tightening financial conditions, and the only way to do that is with heightened volatility. This would then translate into credit spread widening, a correction, a loss in confidence around the bull narrative, and a reversal of the wealth effect. The latter has been a big reason for why inflation has been sticky.
Who cares about high mortgage rates when one’s stock portfolio is doing well, right? Who cares about credit card debt when Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is printing money, right?
I have been consistent in my thinking on this. The divergences and disconnects in narrative and intermarket relationships I believe only can get resolved with a tail event. And every day that goes by brings the higher-for-longer narrative back into play against the ticking time bomb of this debt tsunamic of corporate credit.
We need a credit event. It will be painful, and temporary, but I don’t see any other way out of repeating the 1970s at this point.
On the date of publication, Michael Gayed did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.