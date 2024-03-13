SPECIAL REPORT The Top 7 Stocks for 2024

Wells Fargo Just Slashed Its Price Target on Tesla (TSLA) Stock

TSLA stock is down on downgrade news

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Mar 13, 2024, 11:03 am EDT

Advertisement

  • Wells Fargo just downgraded Tesla (TSLA) to “underweight,” citing multiple challenges currently facing the EV maker.
  • Analyst and Tesla bull Dan Ives defended the shares this morning, however.
  • TSLA stock has tumbled 30% so far in 2024.
TSLA stock - Wells Fargo Just Slashed Its Price Target on Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Source: Christopher Lyzcen / Shutterstock.com

Wells Fargo just downgraded Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock to an “underweight” rating and slashed its price target to $125 per share from $200. Some of the factors cited by the firm included pessimism about Tesla’s upcoming electric vehicle (EV), price cuts on its EVs and stepped-up competition.

On the other hand, a well-known analyst who has been historically upbeat on TSLA stock remains bullish on the EV maker. Here’s what investors should know.

Tesla and the Wells Fargo Downgrade

Wells Fargo expects Tesla’s electric vehicle deliveries to come in below average estimates because its price reductions are producing less demand than they had been previously. Further, the firm believes that the profit margins on its upcoming, more affordable EV will be rather low. Wells Fargo also expects the EV maker’s EPS to fall due to additional price cuts going forward.

With that said, however, not every analyst is bearish on Tesla. Dan Ives, a highly reputable analyst from Wedbush, has been bullish on the company for years. This morning, the analyst kept a $315 price target and “outperform” rating on TSLA stock.

Although Ives concedes that Tesla’s first-quarter deliveries will likely come in meaningfully below Wall Street’s mean outlook, he expects deliveries to climb during the rest of 2024. The analyst also expects the company’s price cuts to ease going forward.

All told, Ives believes that the decline in Tesla shares has been far too steep, given the EV maker’s fundamentals.

The Price Action of TSLA Stock

In the last five days, TSLA stock has retreated 1.5%. Shares have also declined nearly 7% in the last one month and 30% so far this year.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been SMCI, INTC, and MGM. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

Consumer Discretionary, Automotive, Electric Vehicles

Growth Stocks

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2024/03/wells-fargo-just-slashed-its-price-target-on-tesla-tsla-stock/.

©2024 InvestorPlace Media, LLC