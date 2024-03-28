Why Is Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX) Stock Up 106% Today?

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) stock is rising higher on Thursday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced positive results from one of its brain cancer treatments.
According to a press release from the company, early trials of MTX110 are showing promising results for patients suffering from brain cancer. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals says this includes extending the survival rates of those taking it.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals notes that the median survival rate of individuals taking MTX110 in a Phase 1 trial was 26 months. To put that in perspective, the normal survival rate is only 10 months.
The company said the following about this news.
“Biodexa is hopeful MTX110 could potentially help extend patient life, offering much-needed hope to patients and their families. The company’s delivery method may also help prevent full-body exposure, which could minimize negative side effects. For cancers with such high mortality rates, any amount of extra time with a better quality of life is groundbreaking.”
BDRX Stock Movement Today
Today’s news has BDRX stock seeing heavy trading. That has more than 67 million shares changing hands as of this writing. This is well above its daily average trading volume of about 628,000 shares.
BDRX stock is up 106% as of Thursday morning.
