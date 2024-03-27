Why Is Destiny Tech100 (DXYZ) Stock Up 41% Today?

Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) stock is taking off on Wednesday as the investment firm’s shares started trading publicly yesterday.
Destiny Tech100 is an investment firm that focuses on “open investment opportunities in transformative private companies.” That includes SpaceX, OpenAI, Superhuman and Stripe.
The flagship product of Destiny Tech100 is its Destiny Tech100 fund. This fund targets investments in high-growth tech companies. It allows normal investors to invest in these companies without being institutional investors.
Destiny XYZ CEO Sohail Prasad said the following about the business.
“Our mission at D/XYZ is about more than just financial returns. We believe everyone should have a vested interest in the transformative companies they know, use, and love. Listing the Tech100 fund on the NYSE represents a significant step towards leveling the playing field, allowing anyone to invest in legendary private companies that we believe are making a GDP-level impact.”
DXYZ Stock Movement Today
DXYZ shares are up 40.8% as of Wednesday morning. This follows a 9.1% rally the stock experienced during normal trading hours yesterday.
Trading volume this morning has more than 194,000 shares changing hands. For comparison, about 527,000 shares were traded yesterday.
Investors who are seeking out even more of the most recent stock market stories are going to want to stick around!
We are offering insight into all of the biggest stock market news worth reading about on Wednesday! Among that is why shares of MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB) stock are rising, the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning and more. All of this news is ready to go at the links below!
More Stock Market News for Wednesday
- Why Is MariaDB (MRDB) Stock Up 82% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday
- PAVM Stock Earnings: PAVmed Beats EPS, Misses Revenue for Q4 2023
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.