Why Is Spectral AI (MDAI) Stock Up 15% Today?

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) stock is on the rise Tuesday after the artificial intelligence (AI) company announced a $500,000 government contract for its wound imaging technology.
According to a press release from Spectral AI, it’s teaming up with the Defense Health Agency (DHA) and the US Army Medical Material Development Activity (USAMMDA). These two groups will provide it with support for the development of DeepView SnapShot M.
DeepView SnapShot M is a handheld version of the company’s DeepView Wound Imaging System. The goal is to shrink this system down to make it more easily usable during combat situations.
Spectral AI CEO Pete Carlson said the following about the government contract.
“We firmly believe that this collaboration will make a profound impact, as the miniaturization of medical devices is essential for introducing innovative medical care to a wider range of clinical settings and patients. This development reaffirms Spectral AI’s dedication to shaping the future of accessible medical care and solidifies its position as a trailblazer in AI-driven healthcare innovation.”
MDAI Stock Movement Today
News of the government contract has MDAI stock rising higher with heavy trading. That has more than 8.8 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s already well above its daily average trading volume of about 1.4 million shares.
MDAI stock is up 15.2% as of Tuesday morning but is still down 21.7% year-to-date.
