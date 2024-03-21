Young Money: 4 Cryptos Perfect for Millennial and Gen-Z Investors

Buying cryptos for millennial and Gen-Z investors is as simple and familiar as going to the store.
Representatives of this age group are mostly young working people who are well-versed in the Internet. They don’t even need to go to a computer to access digital technologies, as they can get the desired information on their smartphone screen. Similar to their predecessors, they highly value freedom, social justice, inclusiveness, and freedom of choice. It is not enough for crypto projects to be high-tech to please this group of users.
Chainlink (LINK-USD)
No to competition, yes to the joint development of the entire industry. This modern approach makes Chainlink (LINK-USD) the choice of many young crypto enthusiasts. Its business model involves cooperation through innovative project protocols.
Like all cryptos for millennial and Gen-Z investors, the coin provides unique value to its users. Chainlink expands the functionality of smart contracts. As a result, more advanced decentralized applications (dApps) are appearing. They can interact with real data and go beyond the blockchain.
Indeed, the project is a set of blockchain oracles. Users participate in improving communication between different networks. Smart contracts get access to real-world data, leading to increased network flexibility. Therefore, they can respond more intelligently to different usage scenarios. Oracles are independent and cannot be centralized. Thus, Chainlink ensures the integrity of smart contracts, reducing data manipulation risks to zero.
The younger generation of investors sees potential in combining Real World Assets (RWA) and traditional financial sectors. Chainlink is a leader in this area. Along with gaining popularity and scale, the project’s technologies will increasingly help even in everyday activities. Tokenization of a land plot, leasing each part of such a plot, digitization of sculptors’ and artists’ works — all this will no longer be surprising, as it will become the norm.
Algorand (ALGO-USD)
Traditional blockchains became a magnet for investors who had little understanding of the technology. But there are spots even in the sun. Later on, the crypto community began to look more closely at the resources consumed by the network during its operation. The modern approach is a more environmentally friendly and conscious attitude to projects. That is why cryptos for millennial and Gen-Z investors are energy-efficient and cost-effective solutions. Algorand (ALGO-USD) is one of them.
The project aims to solve the shortcomings of modern networks such as scaling, energy losses, and high transaction costs. Founded in 2017, it has managed to grow an army of supporters. They understand the benefits of a platform that combines the features of centralized and decentralized systems.
Entire countries recognize the security and speed of this algorithm. The Marshall Islands used Algorand technologies to realize their plan of creating their digital currency. Also, well-known crypto companies are implementing Algorand into their products. These include Circle and Tether (USDT-USD). Thanks to the project’s developments, they can provide services to customers even faster and more efficiently.
Chiliz (CHZ-USD)
Modern, savvy users are less interested in cryptocurrencies that are used only for trading operations. Meanwhile, some projects expand the standard boundaries of familiar services. For instance, Chiliz (CHZ-USD) allows sports fans to get even closer to their favorite teams and enjoy the experience even more.
More than 8.8 billion tokens fuel the Chiliz ecosystem. They can indirectly provide a voice in terms of the work of sports clubs. Users can exchange CHZs for fan tokens, which allow them to influence decisions on the design of uniforms or the selection of the best player in a particular match. Thus, fans feel a greater degree of kinship with their favorite club and can boast of involvement in its life.
In addition, fan communities are moving from the offline space to the blockchain sphere. The use of digital assets to access exclusive content, finance sports clubs, and create a new hobby group is giving the crypto industry a breath of fresh air. Such cryptos for millennial and Gen-Z investors catalyze increasing blockchain awareness and stimulate the overall capitalization of the sector.
Bitget Token (BGB-USD)
The Bitget (BGB-USD) centralized exchange token has been opening the cryptocurrency world to new and experienced users for over five years. The values of this project revolve around the freedom of every member of the community, as Bitget strives to lower the entry barrier and provide diversity in the ways BGB can be used. As a result, crypto enthusiasts from more than 100 countries have already appreciated the benefits of this approach.
And, Bitget has been paying a lot of attention to younger users. Its last year’s study revealed that GenZ users comprise the biggest share of crypto enthusiasts (46%) and are also active users of social trading services. The company’s initiative Blockchain4Youth provides educational, financial and technical support to younger crypto users who want to discover new technologies and improve their knowledge about digital assets.
Specifically, the project’s token is the key to unique services. BGB holders, over 25 million in total, can receive passive income from staking, pay commissions for trading operations, or participate in the Bitget Launchpad.
Also, the coin is gaining value in financial terms, and crossing the $1 mark in February 2024 serves as proof. The fivefold increase in the price of this digital asset in one year shows the popularity of Bitget among modern investors. However, a further increase in utility and an increase in the number of trading pairs with BGB can lead to new records.
On the date of publication, Julia Magas did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.