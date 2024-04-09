BB Stock Alert: 5 Things to Know About the New AMD-BlackBerry Partnership

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) stock is rising higher on Tuesday after the tech company announced a new partnership with semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).
BlackBerry and AMD are teaming up on robotic systems. The focus here is creating a new platform that allows for robotics with low latency and jitter as well as “repeatable determinism.”
This project is possible with the use of BlackBerry’s QNX real-time foundational software and its QNX Software Development Platform. It will also make use of AMD’s Kria K26 SOM and Arm (NASDAQ:ARM) and FPGA programmable logic-based architecture.
Grant Courville, Vice President of Product & Strategy at BlackBerry QNX, said this about the partnership with AMD:
“An integrated solution by BlackBerry QNX through our collaboration with AMD will provide an integrated software-hardware foundation offering real-time performance, low latency and determinism, to ensure that critical robotic tasks are executed with the same level of precision and responsiveness every single time.”
BB Stock Reaction on Tuesday
With this news comes an increased interest in BB stock as traders buy shares. That has more than 13 million units changing hands as of this writing. This is already well above its daily average trading volume of about 10 million shares.
BB stock is up 9% as of Tuesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.