Eclipse Glasses Recalls: What to Know About Glasses Safety Ahead of Total Solar Eclipse

Today’s solar eclipse will be much more captivating than any sort of market-related news. However, there has been some eclipse-related news that has investors examining the economic impacts of this rare event. From surging business in the wake of the total eclipse across North America to eclipse glasses recalls, there’s plenty to focus on from a business angle.
The recall of various solar eclipse glasses is certainly an important news announcement worth paying attention to. With millions of onlookers ready to strap on their glasses to watch this total eclipse, knowing whether the glasses you’ll be donning are safe is of utmost importance.
Here’s what to know about the announced recalls and what consumers need to check.
Eclipse Glasses Recall: What to Know
The most notable recalls affect certain solar eclipse glasses that were bought on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). The e-commerce giant reportedly issued a recall warning, claiming these glasses are not safe to be used to view the eclipse directly, despite packaging that shows said glasses are “AAS Approved.”
The particular item in question is the “Biniki Solar Eclipse Glasses AAS Approved 2024 – CE & ISO Certified Safe Shades for Direct Sun Viewing (6 Packs).”
Another set of solar eclipse glasses, with the EN ISO number 12312-1: 2022, were reportedly recalled in certain Midwestern states.
It’s important for onlookers to remember that sunglasses are not a safe alternative for watching this eclipse, and only glasses that block ultraviolet and infrared light should be used to view this eclipse. Notably, it is difficult to discern between counterfeit glasses and those that are approved by the American Astronomical Society (AAS). But looking for an “AAS-approved” symbol is a great place for eclipse-goers to look. Ensuring that a given seller is identified on the AAS website and listed on that page is also important.
