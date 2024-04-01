NIO Stock: Nio’s March Deliveries Jumped 14% Year Over Year

Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock is climbing higher on Monday as investors react to the electric vehicle (EV) company’s latest delivery data for March 2024.
The exciting news for investors is Nio seeing deliveries for its EVs increase by 14.3% year-over-year in March 2024. That resulted in 11,866 vehicles being delivered during the month.
Breaking down those deliveries shows that NIO saw significant sales of its smart EVs. That includes 6,737 premium smart electric SUVs as well as 5,129 premium smart electric sedans.
The company also notes that its EV deliveries for the first quarter of 2024 come in at 30,053. This brings its total cumulative deliveries as of March 2024 to 479,647 EVs.
Nio’s performance in March comes alongside the launch of its 2024 line of EVs. That includes the ES8, ES6, EC7, EC6 and ET5T. All of these 2024 models started delivery in March.
NIO Stock Reactions on Monday
With this latest delivery data news for March comes a 2% increase for NIO stock on Monday morning. That comes alongside some 23.5 million shares of the company’s stock changing hands. That’s still below its daily average trading volume of about 58.4 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.