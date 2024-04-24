Tesla Stock’s $150 Tipping Point: Why Investors Should Brace for More Pain

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock suffers as the company is now in what appears to be a very very bad spot in the global EV market.
After poor Q1 numbers and declining vehicle deliveries, the U.S. EV giant announced significant price reductions. Shares are below $150, and Tesla is reducing its workforce by 10%.
Amid overextension issues, Tesla CEO Elon Musk also faces challenges with his $56 billion pay package. The movement decline caused a tumultuous week for the EV giant.
The company is having some problems with its Cybertruck, recalling over 4,000 units because of issues with the accelerator pedal. Most reports were about pedals getting stuck, causing the cars to go crazy fast. Video evidence showed a pedal falling off.
Bullish analysts like Dan Ives at Wedbush Securities criticized Tesla, saying the recall tarnishes its image. These factors certainly suggest more downside could be ahead for the once-mighty Tesla.
Price Cuts, Again
Tesla and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) both saw their stock prices drop in recent days, as both companies reduced EV prices due to heightened competition. Despite declining sales and increased competition, Tesla aggressively reduced prices in China, Germany, and the United States.
Tesla has been slashing its model prices by $1,932 in four models in China and by $2,132 per unit for the Model 3 in Germany. They cut prices on the Model Y, X, and S by $2,000 on April 19. Tesla’s stock tanked by more than 40% this year due to a drop in deliveries and major layoffs.
Elon Musk Postpones India Visit
Elon Musk also recently postponed his India trip due to heavy Tesla commitments. The visit aimed to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discuss Tesla factory plans. Musk regretted X but plans to visit later this year. He planned to meet Indian space tech startup leaders as well.
Musk, the world’s fourth-richest person, planned to invest $2-3 billion in India, mostly for a Tesla factory, as reported by Reuters and the Financial Times. He planned his trip shortly after India’s democratic election began, with Modi expected to win again.
Bottom Line on TSLA Stock
Over the next year, I think TSLA stock is going to continue to see more of the same. Recent selling pressure has certainly been immense, as investors continue to price in the impact of the aforementioned headwinds into the stock.
I think Tesla’s valuation still represents far too much optimism, given where the sector is headed right now.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.