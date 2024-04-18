Walgreens Layoffs 2024: What to Know About the Latest WBA Job Cuts

Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) layoffs are a hot topic on Thursday after the pharmacy company announced plans to cut jobs!
The latest statement notes that Walgreens isn’t revealing the number of employees being cut in these layoffs. However, it does note that the majority of the headcount reductions will take place at its facilities in Chicago.
To go along with this, the company is reducing workers’ hours as well. That will see its storefront employees deal with a 4% to 7% reduction in work hours. All of these are efforts on the company’s part to reduce operating costs.
Walgreens spokesman Fraser Engerman said the following about these changes:
“To ensure we are operating as efficiently as possible, and to deliver on our plan to reduce costs, we have identified areas in our Corporate Support Center where we can reduce complexity and consolidate work, resulting in the elimination of some positions […] We value the contributions of impacted team members and will fully support them through this difficult time.”
These Are Not the First Walgreens Layoffs
Walgreens has been steadily cutting jobs for months now as it deals with the ongoing pressure from the economy. That includes both increased inflation and high interest rates weighing on its business. These are dampening consumer spending.
WBA stock is largely unmoved as of Thursday morning.
