Why Is Bio-Path (BPTH) Stock Up 89% Today?

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) stock is rising higher on Thursday after the oncology company announced an update on its Phase 1/1b clinical trial of BP1002.
This clinical trial is focusing on the use of BP1002 as a treatment for refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It’s focusing on patients with AML and patients who are venetoclax resistant.
Bio-Path is currently testing the dose escalation portion of its Phase 1/1b study. The company notes that it has successfully completed its second dose cohort in this process.
Bio-Path CEO Peter Nielsen said the following about this progress.
“Enrollment rates have been good, and we look forward to advancing this study in even higher doses with the hope that we can sooner reach the combination therapy segment of our Phase 1/1b study with increased levels of BP1002 for the treatment of these vulnerable patients with few, if any, treatment options.”
BPTH Stock Movement Today
News of the clinical trial progress brings with it heavy trading of BPTH stock today. That has more than 40 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. This is well above its daily average trading volume of about 40,000 shares.
BPTH stock is up 89.1% as of Thursday morning. However, the shares are still down 38.7% since the start of the year.
