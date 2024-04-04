Why Is Casa Systems (CASA) Stock Down 24% Today?

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) stock continues to fall on Thursday after the communications technology company filed for bankruptcy yesterday.
Casa Systems filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday of its own volition. It did so to better facilitate the sale of its assets. That includes a deal with communications and media software company Lumine Group.
This deal will result in the sale of Casa Systems’ 5G Mobile Core and Radio Access Network (RAN) businesses. The company is seeking approval from the bankruptcy court for this transaction before the end of April.
Another deal that Casa Systems is working on is a stalking horse bid for its Cable business. If all goes well here, it would see the company sell these assets to an affiliate of Vecima Networks. It wants court approval for this deal by mid-May.
Casa Systems CEO Michael Glickman said this in the bankruptcy announcement:
“Like many in our sector, Casa has experienced a significant decline in revenue and profits due in large part to industry-wide downward capital investment and procurement trends in the cable and telco markets. We believe the sales of our businesses through a Chapter 11 process will maximize value, preserve jobs and minimize disruption for our customers.”
Recent CASA Stock Movement
News of the bankruptcy filing saw shares of CASA stock drop 78.6% on Wednesday. That came with some 58 million shares traded. For the record, its daily average trading volume is about 1.3 million shares.
CASA stock is down another 23.6% as of Thursday morning, with more than 2.1 million shares traded.
