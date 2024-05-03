3 Semiconductor Stocks to Boost Your Wealth Exponentially

Finding prospects in the semiconductor business are still abundant, especially for companies with sound financial standing, efficient operations, and strategic vision. These three semiconductor stocks have the potential to yield significant profits. Every business highlights distinct advantages and approaches that support its potential for expansion.
The first one does a great job of keeping costs under control and operations running smoothly. By cutting its overall debt by about $1 billion, the company showed responsible debt management, improved flexibility, and lowered interest costs. According to the company’s forward-looking outlook, the company’s top and bottom lines will continue to improve.
Moreover, the second one has progressively decreased OpEx using strategic cost management. Meanwhile, it is keeping a solid cash reserve. Sufficient liquidity is essential for financing current and upcoming capital projects without taking on undue debt.
Finally, the third one has demonstrated remarkable EPS performance with non-GAAP EPS. The company’s innovative packaging business and emphasis on customer-centric solutions have helped it maintain a strong market position, even in the face of a strategic shift that resulted in increased inventory charges.
NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)
Non-GAAP OpEx for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was $736 million in Q1 2024, or 23.5% of sales. This represented a $19 million reduction from the midpoint of the projection due to lower variable compensation and aggressive cost management. In Q1 2024, NXP Semiconductors lowered its net debt to $6.9 billion by cutting its total debt by $997 million. Lowering interest costs and improving financial flexibility are responsible debt management measures that raise total profitability.
Moreover, the business projects sales of $3.125 billion for the second half of 2024. This indicates stability and lays the groundwork for possible growth in the latter part of the year. Because of favorable improvements in useful life estimates for production equipment and operational savings, NXP Semiconductors projects its non-GAAP gross margin to reach about 58.5% in Q2 2024. By the end of Q2 2024, the distribution inventory may expand to 1.7 months. Thus, this will support the company’s preparedness for expected growth while allowing for adjustments depending on demand patterns.
Finally, in Q1 2024, NXP Semiconductors maintained distribution inventory at 1.6 months, which was well below the long-term target of 2.5 months.
United Microelectronics (UMC)
Operating costs for United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) in Q1 2024 were NT$5.7 billion, a 13.4% drop due to seasonal tendencies. This large drop in operating costs during a normally slow season demonstrates United Microelectronics’ efficient cost control techniques. Moreover, NT$513 million was received in other operational revenue, mostly from government subsidies. Despite being lower than before, this fits the depreciation curve, suggesting that asset depreciation uses subsidies effectively.
Additionally, in Q1, United Microelectronics had NT$119 billion in cash reserves and NT$378 billion in total equity. These numbers demonstrate a robust cash position. This is essential for financing current and upcoming capital projects without taking on unwarranted debt. With a current value of NT$254 billion, property, plant, and equipment account for much of the equity growth. Hence, this large investment represents an extension of its technological infrastructure and industrial capabilities.
Finally, in Q1, there was a significant change in the average selling price (ASP) that counteracted the 4-5% rise in wafer shipments. Therefore, this change reflects United Microelectronics’ strategic pricing approach to balance revenue stability and shipping volume growth.
KLA (KLAC)
For Q3 fiscal 2024, KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) reported GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.43 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $5.26, nearing the high end of their respective adjusted guidance ranges. These numbers indicate profitable and efficient cost control. The non-GAAP EPS would have been $5.66 minus a $62 million charge for excess and outdated inventory connected to the company’s withdrawal from the flat panel display sector, which had a $0.40 impact on EPS. This modification highlights KLA’s capacity to sustain solid profitability.
Additionally, GAAP diluted EPS projection for the fourth quarter is $5.66 +/- $0.60, while non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be $6.07 +/- $0.60. This predicted rise in EPS demonstrates how KLA’s profitability and efficiency have been steadily increasing.
Finally, due to its broad portfolio that addresses various technical issues and its steady market leadership in process control, KLA has a favorable position in the semiconductor equipment business. KLA has a significant market presence even after its market share decreased by about 1% in 2023. This is primarily a result of export restrictions imposed by the US government that limited its access to 10% of the Chinese market.
On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.