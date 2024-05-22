Fisker Stock Alert: Fisker Ends Roadside Assistance for Ocean Drivers

Fisker (OTCMKTS:FSRN) stock is in the news Wednesday as the electric vehicle (EV) maker continues to deal with problems amid recent financial struggles.
The latest bad news for investors in Fisker stock is the company announcing an end to its roadside assistance services. Owners of the Fisker Ocean are being sent emails letting them know that roadside services are no longer available.
This latest change affects customers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. It also comes after Fisker recently cut its roadside assistance services in Europe. The service covered the company’s EVs for six years or 60,000 miles. However, Fisker retained the right to change these offerings at will in its contracts.
What’s Next for Fisker Stock?
Investors are likely going to deal with more negatives from the company as 2024 continues. It also already said that features for some of its trims will be cut throughout the year. This has some worried that Premium Connectivity might be next on the chopping block. If not, the EV maker might limit the 4G internet connection to those that pay extra for it.
FSRN stock is up slightly as of Wednesday morning but down 96.2% since the start of the year.
Investors will want to stick around for even more of the most recent stock market news!
We have all of the hottest market happenings worth reading about on Wednesday! Among those is Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) weight loss food, a Pedigree dog food recall and more. All of this news is available at the links below!
More Stock Market News for Wednesday
- Nestle Enters the Weight Loss Game With Food for Ozempic Users. What to Know.
- Pedigree Dog Food Recalls: Was Your Dog Food Pulled From Shelves?
- CFRA Just Raised Its Price Target on Nvidia (NVDA) Stock
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.