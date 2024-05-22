The 2030 Millionaire’s Club: 3 Robotics Stocks to Buy Now

The robotics revolution is in full swing, transforming industries and creating unprecedented opportunities for investors. As automation, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning continue to advance, the best robotics stocks to buy are poised for significant growth.
By investing wisely in this sector, you could potentially join the ranks to become a millionaire by 2030. With a myriad of robotics companies vying for market share, it can be difficult identifying which stocks offer the most promising path to wealth. By carefully selecting stocks within this dynamic sector, investors can be on their way to generating handsome returns.
Now, let’s discover the best robotics stocks to buy for the chance to join the millionaire ranks by 2030!
Nvidia (NVDA)
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), a global leader in graphic processing units (GPUs), has emerged as a major player in the robotics industry. Its cutting-edge GPUs, along with their comprehensive robotics platform, Nvidia Isaac, are essential for powering the complex computations required for robotics and AI applications.
Nvidia Isaac, provides developers with a suite of tools and resources to build and deploy intelligent robotics across various industries. From autonomous vehicles, drones and industrial robots, their technology is revolutionizing the industry. Moreover, their advanced AI GPUs are essential to training and deploying their robotics applications efficiently.
Investing in Nvidia offers exposure to a wide range of robotics applications. The company’s GPUs are utilized by numerous robotics companies and research institutions across the globe. Demand has remained extremely high and the release of their H200 GPUs in the second quarter will be a huge catalyst for the 2025 fiscal year. These positive developments make Nvidia positioned dominate the global robotics market over the next decade.
Amazon (AMZN)
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), the e-commerce and cloud computing giant, has been quietly building a formidable presence in the robotics industry. Its subsidiary, Amazon Robotics, develops and deploys advanced robotics solutions to automate various aspects of its vast global fulfillment network.
Amazon has a number of positive tailwinds going for the business in 2024. After undergoing massive restructuring in 2023, the company continues to see strong growth across all segments of the business. This bodes well for their robotics business as they make strategic investments into artificial intelligence. From warehouse robots to delivery drones, Amazon is leveraging robotics to enhance efficiency, reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction. This is not just hearsay, after the company saw record fast same day and next day delivery in the 2023 fiscal year. Moreover, their latest Q1 FY24 results, have further showcased their increased operational efficiency. This makes AMZN stock one of the best robotics stocks to buy to join the millionaire’s club.
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is at the forefront of robotic-assisted surgery, with its da Vinci surgical system revolutionizing minimally invasive procedures. After delivering record results in FY 2023, their growth does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon.
Intuitive Surgical’s dominance in the robotic-assisted surgery market positions the company for sustained growth in the coming years. The da Vinci system, known for its precision, flexibility and control, has resulted in improved patient outcomes and reduced recovery times. Their business model is extremely unique, as the company generates recurring revenue from 3 operating segments. This includes instruments & accessories, products and service and support. Instruments & accessories is their fastest growing segment, and is a highly scalable model set to bolster their cash flow potential. In their latest quarterly results, revenue increased 11% YOY to $1.7 billion. Profitability increased substantially, with da Vinci surgical systems installations up 14% to a record 8,887. With the FDA approval of da Vinci 5, ISRG stock could make early investors a millionaire next door.
