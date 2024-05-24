Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re diving into the biggest pre-market stock movers that traders need to know about on Friday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, shutdown plans, clinical trial data and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) stock is rocketing more than 94 % with heavy trading after a reverse split.
- Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) shares are soaring over 71% alongside strong pre-market trading.
- Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) stock is surging more than 42% despite shutdown plans.
- Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares are rising over 35% on positive pancreatic cancer drug data.
- Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) stock is gaining more than 31% with heavy pre-market trading today.
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) shares are climbing over 24% despite a lack of news today.
- Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC) stock is increasing more than 23% with strong trading on Friday.
- Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) shares are heading over 18% higher with heavy trading today.
- Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) stock is jumping 18% after reporting plans for its annual shareholder meeting.
- OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) shares are up 17% as it continues to rally today.
10 Top Losers
- Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR) stock is crashing more than 93% ahead of a reverse stock split.
- Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) shares are plummeting over 43% without any clear news today.
- Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) stock is diving more than 32% alongside Phase 1 clinical trial data.
- Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) shares are tumbling over 22% alongside preliminary earnings.
- Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) stock is taking a more than 21% beating on Friday morning.
- Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares are sliding 19% this morning.
- Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR) stock is dropping over 14% after issuing an unsecured note.
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares are decreasing more than 14% following a recent rally.
- Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) stock is falling 13% on Friday.
- Solowin (NASDAQ:SWIN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down close to 13%.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.