Monday: S&P 500 Price Target
Inflation fears sent stocks crashing last Friday, and the question is: Should you be worried, or is this just a technical bounce off resistance?
Let’s look at the current price target for the S&P 500 and find out which stocks to buy in February 2022 once the major indexes have found a bottom.
Wednesday’s Strategic Trader Weekly Update: Can Stocks Compete with Rising Yields?
Rising yields have been a concern for traders since the beginning of 2022 as Wall Street has wondered how quickly the Federal Reserve is going to raise interest rates to combat rising inflation.
This has caused traders to reduce their risk exposure to stocks, sending the S&P 500 lower, where it continues to consolidate between support at 4,300 and resistance at 4,600.
Now traders are wondering if the S&P 500 can remain in this volatile consolidation range; what if Treasury yields keep climbing?
To answer this question, we have to look at the investment options that are available to traders and see how they currently compare.
Traders are always searching for higher yields.
The baseline yields traders typically use when assessing their investment opportunities are Treasury yields — like the 10-year Treasury Yield — because they know that Treasuries provide a reliable yield, backed by the full faith and credit of the United States government.
Treasury yields fluctuate as inflation, monetary policy, and economic growth expectations change.
Last Night: Stock to Buy if Russia Invades
With the S&P 500 dropping to its lowest level since its bounce in January, we’re waiting to see if its support level (the level that the index will drop to but not break below) will hold with tensions rising between Russia and Ukraine.
While we can’t predict what Russia is going to do, we do know some stock sectors are likely to outperform in the case of an invasion.
