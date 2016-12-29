Trade of the Day: Kroger (NYSE:KR)

To receive further updates on this Kroger (NYSE:KR) trade as well as an alert when it’s time to take profits, sign up for a risk-free trial of SlingShot Trader today.

Today, we’re opening a new bearish trade on Kroger (NYSE:KR). We have been watching the whipsaw in food commodity prices this week with a lot of interest. This is an issue for companies like KR, who have been hit hard in same-store sales from the decline in commodity prices.

Food deflation may be good for consumers, but it hurts retailer margins. Additionally, the failed deal with RiteAid (NYSE:RAD) has us concerned about the company’s plans to expand into smaller stores. This seems like a big setback and may reflect a lack of confidence amongst management.

From a technical perspective, KR is interesting, as it has just completed a large bearish divergence. The downside targets are between $32 and $30 per share, which could be realized in the short term if investors come back from the holiday without a lot of enthusiasm for the debt-heavy grocery chain.

‘Buy to open’ the KR February (2017) 34 Puts (KR170217P00034000) for a maximum price of $1.05.

