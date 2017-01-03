3 Brokerage Stocks That Love Donald Trump’s Big Tweetin’

There’s no doubt about it. Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) has had an hour, a day, a week, a month and a year to forget. No matter what seems to be happening, TWTR stock keeps finding new ways to gut punch unreasonably faithful investors. Even traders speculating on buyout rumors were tossed to the curb and given a New Jersey-style beat down.

Source: Shutterstock

About the only thing that Twitter can find solace in is President Donald Trump — and I mean of the United States.

Yes, that United States. There is simply no higher form of affirmation than to receive it from the most powerful man in the world. Should Twitter ever fail, and its social media platform completely disintegrate, there would be no more sorrowful person than Donald Trump.

But joining the list of people who are, and will continue to be, beneficiaries of the POTUS are brokerage stocks. While the financial sector overall has cooled due to a slowdown among major banks, brokerage stocks should find that their prospects are much brighter.

Primarily, this is due to the fact that brokerage stocks are equal opportunity servicers. That is, they cater to both bullish and bearish traders. That’s a distinct advantage over big banks, where their core business is lending. If the economy tanks under Donald Trump, money velocity would grind to a halt. That’s bad for everyone involved, but the financial sector would likely take the brunt of the damage.

That wouldn’t necessarily be the case for brokerage stocks, where profits can be made on any side of the table. Although it’s an extreme example, the movie “The Big Short” highlighted the very real possibility of making a ton of money from American misery. Since the people who are lured into the stock market aren’t necessarily tethered to any which direction, brokerage stocks do well so long as people are interested.

And boy are they interested! Donald Trump is a gift to all speculators. Every word, every tweet is a trading opportunity just waiting to be discovered. That’s the bigly reason why brokerage stocks will have a breakout year. And in case you’re wondering, bigly is indeed a legitimate word.

