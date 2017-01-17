Drew Brees Loves Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN). Should You?

The announcement came early in 2017. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, in conjunction with an existing Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN ) franchisee, was planning to open as many as 69 stores of the donut and coffee franchise in New Orleans and four other Louisiana cities.

“Drew has proven his commitment to New Orleans — both on and off the field — and we couldn’t ask for a better partner to help expand Dunkin’ Donuts’ presence in Louisiana,” said Vik Patel, CEO of Bourbon Street Donuts, LLC, in the press release announcement.

It turns out the NFL star has a soft spot for New Orleans … and apparently, Dunkin Donuts as well. Should you feel the same about its stock?

The Good in Dunkin Brands

DNKN is eager to expand in the southeastern U.S. and away from their New England stronghold, so bringing a favored Louisiana athlete on board to carry the Dunkin flag in New Orleans and environs is a smart move.

Brees, who doesn’t strike me as a dumb jock, obviously sees the potential of the brand in Louisiana, and more importantly, the lucrative nature of this opportunity.

Dunkin has plans to open as many restaurants as it takes until it has 17,000 units in the U.S.; right now that sits at 8,629 as of Q3, 2016. Dunkin plans to open 5,000 stores as part of its western expansion, which includes Louisiana. Currently, there is one store for every 315,000 people in the western part of the U.S.; it wants to get that down to one store every 25,000 people.

In the third quarter ended Sept. 26, 2016, Dunkin completed the sale of its final company-owned locations and is now 100% franchised. That move brings it in line with Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR ), whose Tim Hortons brand is also 100% franchised. This asset-light model is increasingly the wave of the future and is a positive for DNKN stock.

Just don’t tell Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) because they don’t franchise, although they do provide license opportunities in airports, hospitals, etc. Approximately 5,100 of its 12,899 locations in the U.S. operate under a licensing agreement with the company.

