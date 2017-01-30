Sprint Corp (S) Stock Expecting Volatility as Earnings Approaches

Comeback kid, mobile communications outfit Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) reports earnings Tuesday morning. The question is, will the event be a ‘home run’ or ‘strike three’ situation for investors?

Let’s take a look at recent announcements for Sprint stock, the price chart and what, if anything, the options market is suggesting for bulls, bears and less directionally motivated traders.

Sprint Stock Earnings Picture

Ahead of Sprint’s Q3 report Tuesday morning, analysts are forecasting a loss of 8 cents per share. That compares favorably to last year’s, third quarter loss of 21 cents, but slips sequentially from Q2’s loss of 4 cents.

Range estimates for earnings show Sprint could lose as much as 16 cents or come in as high as a penny loss. Whisper views are less certain, with an estimated loss of 10 cents in Sprint stock and two cents lighter than formal Street views.

The lack of optimism among investors, along with an analyst community sporting just three buys, 16 hold recommendations and seven sells, could work in Sprint stock’s favor.

Another potentially bullish catalyst is Sprint stock’s high short interest of 22.5%. Bears continue to bet against Sprint’s turnaround and aggressive business strategies such as last year’s partnership with DraftKings.

Revenues are estimated to grow by 2.5% to $8.3 billion compared to 20156s sales of $8.1 billion. Sequentially, Sprint stock is forecast to grow sales by a modest 1.2%.

S Stock Short-Term Trading Record

Shares of S have established a bullish lean in beating Street earnings views by a 2-to-1 margin or 66% of the time, over the last couple years. Investor reaction has been on par with that result in showing gains two-thirds of the time in the immediate aftermath.

The trading edge in Sprint stock has proven even more favorable for bullish investors if we look at the size of those moves.

Working backwards, shares of S have moved -6.07%, 27.71%, 5.16%, 18.65%, -7.01% and 4.49% on a close-to-close basis. The net reaction has produced an average gain of 7.15% in the first full session of trading.

Variability of 13.72% based on a one standard deviation reading yields a fairly volatile historical estimated range of -6.57% to 20.87%.

Sprint stock’s seven-day stock performance has shown similar price behavior. The average gain has been 7.39%. Slightly larger variability of 18.5% results in an estimated range of -11.10% to 25.89%.

