The Most Dangerous Dividend Stocks for 2017

The stock market’s up, which means yields are down. And while there are still some generous payers available, be careful – entire sectors are paper tigers that will probably suffer this year.

Two weeks ago, we discussed the best 7%+ dividends for 2017. Today we’ll talk about the big dividends that should be avoided, or sold altogether.

Mortgage REITs (mREITs) for starters tend to drop their dividends over time – and these cuts accelerate when rates rise.

Profits plummet because their portfolios (typically made up of fixed-rate issues) decline in value as rates run higher.

We’ve discussed the benefits of buying dividend growth at length.

Why would you ever want to do the opposite and purchase these “falling payout knives”?

mREIT Dividends Race to the Bottom



Granted, the current yields of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. ( NLY ), Two Harbors Investment Corp ( TWO ) and ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. ( ARR ) all look great (above 10%) on paper. But those payouts are living on borrowed time and their share prices will suffer as dividend cuts are made.

Now some delusionally bullish hopefuls may argue that the prospect of rising rates is already priced into mREIT shares. But history shows that isn’t usually the case.

Despite the stock market’s reputation as a “forward-looking vehicle” Mr. Market didn’t price anything into Annaly shares until it actually cut its dividend by 20% during the last rising rate period (June 2005). Share prices bottomed exactly when the dividend bottomed at 10 cents per share (down from 50 cents per share a year earlier) in December 2005.

Mr. Market Didn’t Look Ahead With Annaly



Business development companies (BDCs) are often lumped with mREITs. And there are some similarities in that both vehicles tend to:

Boast big current yields,

Pay most of their income to investors, and

Cut their dividends without thinking twice!

BDCs have a bit more flexibility when it comes to dealing with higher rates, however. Their profits, which come from loans they make to small businesses, can rise as rates increase.

But the trick to timing your BDC purchases doesn’t involve any rate forecasting. You should simply buy them when they are trading well below book value, as I pointed out in December 2015…

