Tuesday’s Vital Data: Rite Aid Corporation (RAD), Bank of America Corp (BAC) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

U.S. stock futures are pointing toward another round of losses, as Wall Street continues to fret over President Donald Trump’s immigration policies after he fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is set to begin its two-day policy meeting, where the Federal Open Market Committee is expected to keep rates on hold for now.

Against this backdrop, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average have shed 0.17%, while S&P 500 futures are down 0.2% and Nasdaq-100 futures have fallen 0.22%.

On the options front, puts are beginning to gain traction amid U.S. political uncertainty. On Monday, about 13.1 million calls and 14.1 million puts crossed the tape. On the CBOE, a swell in put activity launched the single-session equity put/call volume ratio to a three-month high of 0.82, driving the 10-day moving average to its own three-month high of 0.68.

As for Monday’s volume leaders, Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD ) saw a surge in put volume after Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA ) slashed its offer by roughly $2 billion. Elsewhere, Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) shed nearly 2% on geopolitical woes despite rumors that Republicans in Congress were looking to fast track deregulation. Finally, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE ) options traders piled into calls ahead of this morning’s quarterly report, though they may be disappointed with the results.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

RAD stock plummeted more than 17% on Monday after Walgreens cut its offer to buy Rite Aid to $6.50 to $7 per share, down sharply from the original offer of $9 per share in October 2015. Walgreens said it would now take six months longer to finalize the deal and it expects to divest more stores to gain approval. The valuation range for RAD stock depends on how many stores Walgreens will need to sell to make the deal happen.

Once again, RAD options traders responded by piling into puts. Volume surged to a near-term high of 824,000 contracts, with puts snapping up 71% of the day’s take. Among the more notable trades highlighted by Trade-Alert.com was a large 19,900 contract block of Feb. $5 puts, which were sold for a bid of 5 cents, or $5 per contract.

Essentially, the trader is either hedging a long RAD stock position, or betting that RAD shares will not fall below $5 per share before Feb options expire next month.

