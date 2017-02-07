4 Energy Stocks That Are Ticking Time Bombs

U.S. equities are drifting higher on Tuesday, hitting fresh all-time highs early in the session before some selling pressure hit the tape. There are no major catalysts in play, just a continuation of recent themes: vaguely positive feelings about President Trump’s plans, relatively strong quarterly results and a comfortable impression that the Federal Reserve isn’t in a hurry to hike rates again.

Source: Shutterstock

Yet the nervousness that’s been in place since the post-election uptrend more or less stalled in early December remains.

Breadth is uneven, with a number of basic materials, energy and financial stocks moving lower. There are rumblings of trouble out of Europe ahead of elections. And China’s debt markets remain vulnerable amid currency and fixed-income volatility, along with word overnight that foreign exchange reserves dropped below $3 trillion for the first time since 2011 (amid efforts to stabilize the yuan).

Most importantly, the U.S. dollar is breaking higher again, ending a three-month pullback, which in turn is putting pressure on crude oil that is already being hit with headwinds from increasing U.S. shale activity and doubts about the enforcement of that OPEC output freeze agreement, but from bearish inventory data as well.

Here are four energy stocks to sell before they blow up in your portfolio:

