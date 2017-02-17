7 Consumer Stocks That Will Knock Your Socks Off

Consumer spending makes up about 70% of the U.S. economy, according the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. And that money goes to more than just the stores and product manufacturers.

It also is the heart of the tax base for municipal, state and federal governments. It drives the entire nation.

When it’s sluggish, it’s not an encouraging sign. But when it picks up it’s time to start paying attention. Usually, defensive stocks reside in the consumer staples sector. That’s because when spending gets tight, consumers will give up bigger ticket items first and continue to rely on the little luxuries of name brand household products.

When the economy is expanding, however, that’s when you want to start looking to consumer discretionary stocks, like the ones featured here. They gain strength when consumers start to feel more comfortable buying nicer things for themselves, or things that will improve their quality of life.

Following are seven consumer stocks that will knock your socks off.

