3 Can’t-Miss Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

Facebook, Apple and AMD are all on tap to report earnings

  |  By Hilary Kramer, Editor, GameChangers
Earnings season continues to roll on, and the stock market continues to roll higher. Many folks think Donald Trump’s just-released tax plan will be a boon to business too.

Of course, that doesn’t matter for companies about to report earnings for the previous three months; their results already are what they are. But it could perhaps affect sentiment — how investors react to the numbers.

The tech sector has been especially strong this year, too, with the Nasdaq gaining double-digits — almost twice as much as the broader S&P 500.

With that in mind, here are three tech earnings reports to keep on your radar next week: smartphone behemoth Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and cybersecurity company FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).

