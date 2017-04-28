Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Shareholders Need to Move On

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA ) first announced its $9-per-share offer to buy Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD ) on Oct. 27, 2015. Since then, RAD stock has fallen 36%.

A lot has happened in the 18 months since the deal’s announcement, including the downward revision of the price offered by WBA to between $6.50 and $7.50 per share depending on the number of stores Walgreens ends up buying.

RAD stock closed trading Oct. 26, 2015, at $6.08. The very next day it climbed to as high as $8.74 before ending the day at $8.67, a 42.6% one-day return. If you bought Rite Aid on Oct. 26 and sold the next day — congrats, you made an excellent call.

The problem is, many didn’t.

A Bird in the Hand …

There are plenty of people who’ve ridden the stock down to below $4 in the belief, rightly or wrongly, that RAD stock is worth more than $7 per share, the high end of the current Walgreens offer.

I couldn’t tell you what the actual intrinsic value is, but I’m fairly confident that any institutional owners of RAD stock before the original offer have long since left the building.

Why?

Because, as we’ve found out in recent years, these things take a long time to wind themselves through the Federal Trade Commission — only to get rejected, as was the case with Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ: ODP ) and Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLS ).

Rite Aid Opportunity Cost

There is an opportunity cost of holding on to your RAD stock for 18 months.

For example, let’s say you owned 1,000 shares of Rite Aid before the offer. On October 27, 2015, it was worth $8,670, $2,590 more than the day before. If you sold your shares and rolled them into the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY ) — based on buying SPY at the Oct. 27, 2015, high of $207 — today you’d have $9,857, not $3,800 (based on April 21, 2017, closing price of $3.80).

Yes, I get that my example is hindsight, but I’m trying to make a point. Several, actually.

First, acquisitions can be very distracting for both the buyer and seller. Walgreens and Rite Aid have put their businesses on hold to get this deal done. Rite Aid’s earnings were a loss of 2 cents, compared to a 6-cent gain a year before.

