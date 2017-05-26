Can Fitbit Inc (FIT) Stock Even Stay Above $5?

The turnaround that investors expected in Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT ) and FIT stock is not going to happen.

The question, then, is what should investors do with their Fitbit shares, given that Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) dominance of the wearable tech industry has wiped out any chance the company had to mount even a modest recovery.

Reasons to Avoid FIT Stock

Fitibt stock closed Friday at $5.50, up 1.66%. But the shares have fallen 27% year-to-date and more than 60% over the past year, trailing the S&P 500 index in both spans. Notably, the stock performance includes a modes jump in FIT shares after the embattled fitness tracker maker earlier this month reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. And with the stock now re-testing its lows, staying above $5-per-share becomes critical.

Back in January when FIT stock traded above $7, I warned investors to stay away. A month later, after the stock declined 18%, I advised investors to remain cautious and move on. It was clear then that although the smartwatch trend continues to disrupt the traditional watch market, prompting companies like Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL ) to ramp up their own fitness trackers to win over tech-savvy Millennials, only Apple had figured out how to make money in the industry. And even then, that’s an assumption, given that Apple has yet to release its figures for the Apple Watch.

In the case of Fitbit, however, its trackers are its bread-and-butter business, whereas Apple can –presumably — carry losses on the Apple Watch just to be in the market. Yet, it lost its top position in terms of total product shipments in the first quarter to Apple. In the first quarter, revenues of $299 million beat Wall Street expectations by a wide margin of $18 million. And that’s with revenue falling 41% year-over-year. Meanwhile, its fitness tracker devices sales declined 38%.

The fact that device sales continue to fall at an accelerated pace remains a concern. And there are no signs that Fitbit stock can stem the tide. And while the company could grow sales and increased exposure by reducing its prices, as some analysts suggest, doing so would kill any margin FIT currently has. And that’s a tough call for a company that is already operating at a huge loss.

